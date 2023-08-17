UK 10-year gilt yield hits highest since 2008

Adds details, comment by analysts in paragraph

LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Ten-year British gilt yields hit their highest since the onset of the global financial crisis in 2008 on Thursday as worries about elevated interest rates around the world punished the prices of government bonds in global markets.

Benchmark 10-year gilt yields GB10T=RR jumped to a peak of 4.75%, an increase of about 10 basis points on Thursday and their highest level since October 2008. Yields on other gilts across the maturity range rose by between 8 and 9 basis points.

The yields on 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds hit their highest since October over concerns that U.S. interest rates might stay higher for longer.

Investors added to their bets on further Bank of England rate hikes after data this week showed underlying measures of inflation in Britain remained strong, despite a fall in the headline rate, and wages grew more quickly than expected.

Markets were pricing a roughly 70% chance of the BoE's benchmark rate hitting 6% in December, up from 5.25% now.

On Monday, before the data on inflation in July and wages in the three months to June were published, the chance of rates going that high stood at about one in three, based on the OIS curve.

"A 50bps rate hike might be on the table for September, but it depends on August inflation and jobs data," analysts at Saxo Bank said in a note to clients.

Rate futures were pricing a roughly 17% chance of a half-percentage point increase in Bank Rate at the BoE's meeting in September with a smaller 25 basis-point increase seen as an 83% probability.

(Writing by William Schomberg, Editing by Kylie MacLellan/Keith Weir)

((william.schomberg@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7778; Reuters Messaging: william.schomberg.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.