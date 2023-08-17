UK 10-year gilt yield hits highest since 2008

LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The yield on 10-year British gilts hit its highest since 2008 on Thursday as worries about higher interest rates hurt the prices of government bonds in global markets.

Benchmark 10-year gilt yields GB10T=RR touched a high of 4.718%, an increase of about seven basis points on the day.

The yield on equivalent U.S. bonds hit its highest since October over concerns that U.S. interest rates might stay higher for longer.

British data this week showed underlying measures of inflation were still strong, despite a fall in the headline rate, and wages growing more quickly than expected, adding to bets on further Bank of England rate hikes.

(Writing by William Schomberg, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

((william.schomberg@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7778; Reuters Messaging: william.schomberg.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.