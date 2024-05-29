UITB Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the UITB ETF (Symbol: UITB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $45.55, changing hands as low as $45.48 per share. UITB shares are currently trading off about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UITB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UITB's low point in its 52 week range is $43.14 per share, with $47.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.48.

