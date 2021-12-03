UITB Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of the UITB ETF (Symbol: UITB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $53.52, changing hands as high as $53.60 per share. UITB shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UITB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UITB's low point in its 52 week range is $52.61 per share, with $54.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.60.

