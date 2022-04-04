UIS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Unisys Corp (Symbol: UIS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.13, changing hands as high as $22.24 per share. Unisys Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UIS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UIS's low point in its 52 week range is $16.66 per share, with $28.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.07.

