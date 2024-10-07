UiPath's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on UiPath (NYSE:PATH).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PATH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for UiPath.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 62% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $156,000, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $106,400.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $12.5 to $25.0 for UiPath over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for UiPath's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of UiPath's whale activity within a strike price range from $12.5 to $25.0 in the last 30 days.

UiPath 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PATH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.69 $1.41 $1.41 $17.50 $56.4K 4.6K 500 PATH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $0.7 $0.4 $0.5 $25.00 $50.0K 5.4K 0 PATH PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.74 $2.57 $2.6 $12.50 $26.0K 7.9K 938 PATH PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.82 $2.57 $2.6 $12.50 $26.0K 7.9K 638 PATH PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.7 $2.56 $2.6 $12.50 $26.0K 7.9K 538

About UiPath

UiPath offers an end-to-end cross-application enterprise automation platform. The platform leverages a range of automation technologies including robotic process automation, application programming interface, and artificial intelligence. UiPath's solution can automate a broad range of repetitive tasks across industries including claims processing, employee onboarding, invoice to cash, loan applications, and customer service.

UiPath's Current Market Status With a volume of 1,657,785, the price of PATH is down -2.2% at $12.21. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 53 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest UiPath options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

