Is UiPath's Expanding ARR Strengthening Long-Term Stability?

UiPath PATH continues to demonstrate steady recurring revenue expansion, reinforcing the company’s long-term positioning within enterprise automation and AI-driven workflow orchestration.

PATH has witnessed continued growth in annualized recurring revenue (ARR), which increased consistently from $1.38 billion in the third quarter of 2024 to $1.85 billion by the fourth quarter of 2026. The sustained progression suggests that enterprise customers continue deepening their engagement with the platform despite broader uncertainty surrounding software spending and AI monetization.

The gradual rise in ARR also indicates that UiPath’s transition toward AI-enabled enterprise automation is gaining traction across its installed customer base. Rather than depending entirely on new customer additions, the company appears to be benefiting from expansion within existing enterprise relationships. Growing adoption of AI orchestration tools, workflow automation and cloud-based services may continue strengthening recurring revenue durability over time.

Importantly, the consistency of ARR growth stands out at a time when many software companies are facing slower enterprise spending cycles and increased investor skepticism toward AI-related narratives. Although investors remain cautious about near-term revenue acceleration, UiPath’s expanding recurring revenue base could provide operational stability while the broader enterprise AI market continues to mature.

Relevant Industry Peers

Pegasystems PEGA remains a significant competitor in enterprise workflow automation and AI-enabled business process management. Like UiPath, Pegasystems continues investing heavily in AI-powered enterprise workflow solutions and customer engagement automation. However, Pegasystems maintains a stronger focus on customer relationship and decision-management platforms alongside automation services.

ServiceNow NOW is another important player benefiting from enterprise demand for workflow automation and AI integration. While ServiceNow primarily focuses on enterprise service management, the company increasingly overlaps with UiPath in intelligent workflow orchestration and AI-enabled automation. The scale and ecosystem strength of ServiceNow continue to make it a major competitive force within the broader enterprise automation landscape.

PATH’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

The stock has declined 36% year to date compared to the industry’s 13% loss.

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From a valuation standpoint, PATH trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 13.1, which is well below the industry average of 26.48. It carries a Value Score of C.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PATH’s fiscal 2027 earnings has stayed unchanged over the past 30 days.

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PATH currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.