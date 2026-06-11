UiPath's Enterprise Momentum Fortifies With High-Value Customer Growth

UiPath PATH continues demonstrating encouraging enterprise adoption trends, with recent customer metrics highlighting the growing strategic importance of its automation and AI platform among large organizations.

The company reported a notable increase in customers generating more than $100,000 in annual recurring revenue (ARR), rising from 2,365 in the year-ago period to 2,624. This growth suggests UiPath is successfully expanding relationships with existing customers while attracting larger enterprises that are increasingly investing in automation, process orchestration, and AI-driven productivity initiatives.

Perhaps more importantly, UiPath's presence among its largest customers continues to strengthen. Customers generating more than $1 million in ARR increased from 316 to 374 over the same period. This segment is particularly significant because it reflects deeper platform adoption, broader deployment across business functions, and stronger long-term revenue visibility.

The accelerating growth in million-dollar customers indicates that automation is increasingly becoming a boardroom and C-suite priority rather than a departmental technology initiative. As enterprises pursue efficiency gains, cost optimization and AI transformation strategies, UiPath appears to be benefiting from larger and more strategic spending commitments.

These customer trends also support the view that UiPath's platform is evolving beyond traditional robotic process automation into a broader enterprise automation ecosystem. Higher-value customers typically exhibit lower churn rates, greater expansion opportunities, and stronger lifetime value, all of which can contribute to durable revenue growth over time.

While macroeconomic uncertainty remains a consideration, the continued expansion of UiPath's large customer base provides evidence that demand for enterprise automation and AI-powered workflow solutions remains healthy, reinforcing confidence in the company's long-term growth trajectory.

Relevant Industry Peers

Pegasystems PEGA remains a significant competitor in enterprise workflow automation and AI-enabled business process management. Like UiPath, Pegasystems continues investing heavily in AI-powered enterprise workflow solutions and customer engagement automation. However, Pegasystems maintains a stronger focus on customer relationship and decision-management platforms alongside automation services.

ServiceNow NOW is another important player benefiting from enterprise demand for workflow automation and AI integration. While ServiceNow primarily focuses on enterprise service management, the company increasingly overlaps with UiPath in intelligent workflow orchestration and AI-enabled automation. The scale and ecosystem strength of ServiceNow continue to make it a major competitive force within the broader enterprise automation landscape.

PATH’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

The stock has declined 34% year to date compared to the industry’s 13% loss.

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From a valuation standpoint, PATH trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, which is well below the industry average of 26.27. It carries a Value Score of C.

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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PATH’s fiscal 2027 earnings has been on the rise over the past 30 days.

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PATH currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.