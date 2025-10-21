UiPath's CEO and Chairman Sells 123K Shares for $2.3 Million

Key Points

Daniel Dines, CEO and Chairman of UiPath, sold 122,734 shares for $2,254,881.32 on October 10, 2025.

Following the transaction, Dines directly held 29,918,585 shares.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Daniel Dines, CEO and Chairman of UiPath (NYSE:PATH), sold 122,734 shares for $2,254,881.32 on October 10, 2025. Dines directly held 29,918,585 shares, and indirectly held 490,936 shares according to the SEC Form 4 filing his attorney submitted.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold 122,734 Transaction value $2,254,881.32

Transaction value calculated using the SEC Form 4 reported price ($18.37) as of October 10, 2025.

Key questions

How significant is the scale of this transaction in the context of Dines Daniel’s recent trading activity?

The sale of 122,734 shares matches the median trade size (122,733 shares) of Dines Daniel’s transactions since July 10, 2025, representing a strategy of consistent block selling.

What pricing context is relevant for this transaction?

Shares were sold at $18.37 per share (rounded from $18.3721), when UiPath closed at $17.06 on October 10, 2025. This exit price is 35.8% higher than the stock’s level one year earlier, based on total return as of the transaction date (calendar year basis; source value 35.83%).

Company overview

Metric Value Employees 3,868 Revenue (TTM) $1.50 billion Net income (TTM) $20.17 million 1-year price change 35.80%

* 1-year price change (calendar year basis), calculated using October 10, 2025 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

UiPath offers an end-to-end automation platform, including robotic process automation (RPA), AI-driven process discovery, low-code development, and centralized management tools, with revenue generated primarily from software licensing, support, and professional services.

Monetizes through a combination of recurring software subscriptions, maintenance contracts, and implementation services, enabling enterprise customers to automate business processes at scale.

Serves large enterprises and organizations in sectors such as banking, healthcare, financial services, and government, with a global footprint including the United States, Romania, and Japan.

UiPath is a leading provider of automation software, enabling organizations to streamline operations and drive efficiency through advanced RPA and AI-powered tools. The company leverages a robust platform approach, supporting both attended and unattended automation, which differentiates it in the competitive enterprise automation market. With a strong presence across multiple industries and a focus on scalable, low-code solutions, UiPath serves enterprise customers worldwide.

Foolish take

Insider sales can signal trouble that hasn't reached a company's quarterly reports but it's important to remember executives are people with bills to pay like the rest of us. The sale of 122,734 shares Dines recorded on Oct. 10, 2025, looks a lot more like a way to complement his regular salary than a sign of trouble for the robotic process automation specialist.

The proliferation of artificial intelligence (AI) tools hasn't made the past year an easy one for a software business that helps office workers automate repetitive tasks. Despite the challenge, UiPath's subscribers keep coming back for more. The company reported a dollar-based retention rate of 108% in its fiscal second quarter that ended on July 31, 2025.

On a GAAP basis, UiPath lost $20 million in its fiscal second quarter. Looking ahead, management expects improvement. On an adjusted basis, the company estimates operating income will reach $70 million this year.

UiPath recently announced a new integration with Microsoft's Azure AI Foundry. The new feature will allow UiPath's customers to automate processes with UiPath agents that interact with Azure AI Foundry agents and models.

Glossary

Form 4: A required SEC filing disclosing changes in ownership of a company’s securities by insiders.

Insider: An individual with access to material, nonpublic company information, such as executives, directors, or significant shareholders.

Direct ownership: Shares held personally by an individual, not through trusts, funds, or other indirect means.

Block selling: The sale of a large quantity of shares in a single transaction or series of similar-sized transactions.

Equity exposure: The degree to which an investor or insider is affected by changes in a company’s stock value.

Options (in this context): Contracts giving the right to buy company shares at a set price within a specified period.

Indirect holdings: Ownership of company shares through entities such as trusts, funds, or family members, rather than personal accounts.

Robotic process automation (RPA): Software technology that automates repetitive digital tasks typically performed by humans.

Low-code development: A software approach enabling application creation with minimal manual coding, using visual interfaces.

Unattended automation: Automated processes that run without human intervention, often scheduled or triggered by system events.

Total return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,073%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2025

Cory Renauer has positions in UiPath. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft and UiPath. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.