UiPath vs. Nu Holdings: Which Disruptive Growth Stock is a Buy?

Both Nu Holdings NU and UiPath Inc. PATH are technology-driven disruptors transforming large industries through software.

UiPath is leveraging AI-powered automation and agentic workflows to streamline enterprise operations, while Nu Holdings is disrupting traditional banking across Latin America with its digital-first financial platform.

PATH’s Case: AI Orchestration, Strong Expectations

UiPath appears to be evolving beyond its traditional roots in robotic process automation toward a more comprehensive enterprise AI orchestration platform. A major trend emerging across enterprise software is the growing importance of combining AI agents, deterministic automation, governance frameworks, and workflow orchestration into a unified operating layer. UiPath’s positioning within this space could become increasingly valuable as enterprises move from experimental AI initiatives toward full-scale production deployments.

The company’s ability to integrate AI agents, structured automation, and human oversight within a centralized control framework may provide meaningful advantages, particularly in highly regulated industries where reliability, compliance and auditability remain essential. As AI-powered software development accelerates across enterprises, demand for scalable orchestration infrastructure could rise substantially, potentially strengthening UiPath’s long-term strategic relevance in enterprise automation ecosystems.

Momentum surrounding AI product adoption across UiPath’s installed customer base remains encouraging. Customers using AI-focused offerings appear to generate significantly higher spending levels compared with enterprises relying solely on traditional automation products. This suggests AI capabilities are expanding overall platform engagement rather than cannibalizing existing services.

Strong adoption trends among larger enterprise clients also indicate that AI-powered workflows are increasingly becoming embedded within broader operating models. Products such as Maestro, Agent Builder and intelligent document processing solutions highlight how enterprises are gradually shifting from isolated task automation toward full workflow orchestration.

This transition may create stronger expansion opportunities within UiPath’s existing customer base over time. Deep enterprise relationships combined with increasing AI attachment rates could further strengthen recurring revenue durability while supporting larger multi-product deployments.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter fiscal 2027 earnings currently stands at 15 cents per share, flat with the year-ago actual number. Revenues for the same quarter are expected to reach $397.6 million, indicating 9.9% year-over-year growth.

For the full fiscal year 2027, earnings are projected to increase 11.1%, followed by expected earnings growth of 12.7% in fiscal 2028. Revenues are also forecast to rise 10.4% during fiscal 2027 and 8.2% in fiscal 2028.

While these estimates suggest continued expansion, they also indicate that investors may be looking for stronger acceleration before turning significantly more bullish on the stock.

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NU’s Case: Strong Outlook, ROCE, Brazil’s High Interest Rates

One of the strongest positives surrounding NU is the company’s rare balance between rapid growth and reasonable valuation. Thanks to the recent correction, the stock is trading at roughly 12.63X forward earnings compared to the industry’s 10.92X, which still appears relatively inexpensive considering analysts expect revenue growth of 39% and EPS growth of 34% this year. Those growth rates are unusually high for a fintech company that has already achieved substantial scale across Latin America. The stock previously rallied nearly 50% during the second half of 2025 before returning to around the original $12 entry level, creating renewed investor interest. Market sentiment toward NU also remains broadly constructive, with many bullish analysts continuing to view the recent weakness as a temporary valuation reset rather than evidence of a broken long-term business model.

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Another major positive surrounding NU is its strong capital efficiency, which continues to stand out within the global banking and fintech industry. The company is currently generating a 13.4% return on invested capital and a 30.9% return on equity, reflecting management’s ability to deploy capital efficiently while continuing to scale operations rapidly across Latin America. These figures remain stronger than those produced by many traditional banking institutions, particularly in a high-interest-rate environment. The metrics also suggest that NU is successfully balancing growth and operational discipline as it expands its customer base and product ecosystem. Strong returns on capital often indicate a durable business model capable of generating meaningful shareholder value over the long term, especially when paired with sustained revenue and earnings growth.

The biggest near-term concern facing NU involves the risk of worsening consumer credit conditions in Brazil. The country’s central bank aggressively raised benchmark interest rates from 10.5% in June 2024 to 14.25% in June this year, then only slightly reduced them to 14.5%. That 375-basis-point tightening cycle has significantly heightened fears of an economic slowdown and consumer financial stress. Investors worry that higher borrowing costs, weaker spending conditions, and rising energy-price uncertainty could eventually trigger a broader deterioration in Brazilian loan books. Although reported delinquency metrics have not yet shown severe damage, analysts remain increasingly cautious because loan stress often appears with a delay after major monetary tightening cycles. Since lending profitability remains central to NU, any meaningful increase in defaults or charge-offs could pressure earnings growth and investor sentiment over the next several quarters.

PATH Looks Like the Better Buy

Overall, UiPath appears to be a buy right now. Its expanding role in AI orchestration, growing enterprise adoption of newer AI products and potential to become a more deeply embedded workflow automation platform give it a stronger strategic setup. Nu Holdings remains an attractive long-term fintech story, but its exposure to Brazil’s high-rate credit environment introduces added near-term uncertainty. With a more compelling AI-driven growth narrative, PATH looks like the stock investors may want to buy today.

While PATH carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and NU carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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