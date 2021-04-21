UiPath valued at $34 billion in NYSE debut, opens up nearly 17%

April 21 (Reuters) - Automation tech startup UiPath Inc PATH.N was valued at $34 billion in its U.S. market debut on Wednesday, the latest tech company to capitalize on investors' appetite for high-growth stocks.

The stock opened at $65.50, up almost 17% from the offer price of $56 per share.

