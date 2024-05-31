UiPath Unusual Options Activity For May 31

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on UiPath (NYSE:PATH).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PATH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for UiPath.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 69% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $627,814, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $212,232.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $11.0 and $20.0 for UiPath, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for UiPath options trades today is 1675.64 with a total volume of 4,797.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for UiPath's big money trades within a strike price range of $11.0 to $20.0 over the last 30 days.

UiPath Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PATH PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.16 $2.08 $2.08 $12.50 $208.0K 5.2K 92 PATH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $0.99 $0.96 $0.99 $12.00 $98.8K 1.1K 783 PATH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.1 $2.94 $2.95 $12.50 $84.6K 3.9K 292 PATH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.1 $2.94 $2.94 $12.50 $78.2K 3.9K 738 PATH PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/31/24 $2.98 $2.97 $2.97 $15.00 $53.7K 846 5

About UiPath

UiPath Inc creates an end-to-end platform that provides automation with user emulation at its core. Its platform is built to be used by employees throughout a company and to address a wide variety of use cases, from simple tasks to long-running, complex business processes. It generates revenue from the sale of licenses for its proprietary software, maintenance and support, the right to access certain software products it hosts (i.e., SaaS) and professional services. It generates a majority of its revenues from the Americas followed by Europe, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with UiPath, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of UiPath With a volume of 12,892,967, the price of PATH is up 0.12% at $12.09. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 96 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for UiPath with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

