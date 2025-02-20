UiPath Stock Rises 17% in 6 Months: Should You Buy, Hold, or Sell?

UiPath Inc. PATH stock has gained 17% over the past six months compared with the industry's impressive 76% rally. This analysis will explore PATH's performance to assess whether its current levels offer an attractive entry point for investors.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PATH Thrives in Automation Market Growth

UiPath is a leader in the rapidly expanding Robotic Process Automation (RPA) market, which is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years. Its comprehensive automation platform positions it favorably to capitalize on the increasing demand for AI-driven automation solutions.

Despite the tight competition, PATH continues to grow through strategic collaborations with a global network of partners, including industry leaders such as Microsoft MSFT, Amazon AMZN, AWS and Salesforce CRM. In the third quarter of fiscal 2025, UiPath achieved a 9% year-over-year revenue increase, reaching $355 million. The company’s annual recurring revenues rose to $1.61 billion during the quarter, representing 17% growth compared to the previous year. This performance highlights its effectiveness in expanding subscription-based services and maintaining strong customer retention.

PATH's Strong Financial Position

PATH boasts a robust financial position, highlighted by its strong balance sheet. As of the fiscal third quarter, the company held $1.6 billion in cash and equivalents, with no outstanding debt. This debt-free status ensures that its cash reserves are available to fuel growth initiatives and strategic investments. Such financial flexibility increases PATH’s ability to drive innovation and expand its market presence without financial strain.

Additionally, the company’s liquidity is robust. At the end of the fiscal third quarter, PATH reported a current ratio of 3.13, significantly exceeding the industry average of 2.21. A current ratio above 1 indicates that a company has sufficient assets to cover its short-term liabilities. The company’s strong liquidity positions it to navigate economic uncertainties and enhances its capacity to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the competitive RPA market.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PATH’s Bottom-line Challenges

PATH’s bottom line appears less optimistic. The company is expected to report earnings of 47 cents per share in fiscal 2025, reflecting a 13% decline year over year. This suggests potential profitability challenges. Moreover, fiscal 2026 earnings are expected to reach approximately 48 cents per share, translating to a modest 3.5% year-over-year increase. Such sluggish earnings growth indicates limited upside potential, especially if operating expenses remain high.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PATH’s Current Situation Supports a Hold Strategy

PATH’s performance merits a hold recommendation. While the stock has gained decently over the past six months, it lags behind the industry’s impressive rally. The company demonstrates strength in the growing automation market through strategic collaborations and robust revenue and recurring revenue growth. Its strong balance sheet, liquidity, and debt-free status provide a solid foundation for future investments.

However, modest earnings growth and bottom-line challenges indicate caution. Investors should remain patient and monitor further developments, as potential risks may limit the upside. Holding PATH balances exposure to growth opportunities with measured risk management. Overall, investors should maintain a cautious approach.

PATH currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

