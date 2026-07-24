UiPath Stock Just Fell by 15%. Here's Why This Could Be a Great Buying Opportunity.

Key Points

OpenAI's launch of OpenAI Presence appears to have been the trigger of the sell-off in UiPath's stock.

That new AI solution should not have a major impact on UiPath or its prospects.

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Announcements from OpenAI and Anthropic continue to wreak havoc on certain sectors of the market, and the latest victim appears to be UiPath (NYSE: PATH), which as of midday Thursday had dropped by almost 15% from its peak over the prior few days. That slump in its stock price appeared to stem from OpenAI launching a new offering this week called OpenAI Presence. That solution is designed to help organizations better deploy AI agents by connecting those agents to the systems that house the organization's data, policies, workflows, guardrails, and existing software.

Presence can handle both real-time voice and chat interactions as well as help automate tasks such as resolving employee IT requests, fixing billing issues, and supporting insurance claims. The solution only gives AI agents access to the information and systems they need to complete their defined jobs, and clients can preset conditions when a person should take over or when human approval for an action is required.

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Software bots still have their uses

While that may sound like what UiPath is doing in the robotic process automation and agentic AI arenas, there are some major differences. OpenAI Presence is largely aimed at deploying AI agents for things like customer service, sales, human resources, and IT support. These are all tasks that need probabilistic solutions, which AI handles very well. However, UiPath and its software bots have always been more focused on issues revolving around deterministic behavior. This includes rules-based tasks for things such as data entry or payroll. These are also tasks where management teams may be unwilling to take the risk that an AI hallucination will mess up the results. It's also much cheaper to use software bots than AI agents in cases where software bots can automate a particular task.

UiPath has also developed an agentic AI platform called Maestro, and while Presence could compete against this offering, Maestro has some clear advantages. The first is that it can determine which tasks need AI agents and which can be handled by cheaper software bots, and assign those tasks to the appropriate tools. AI expenses have been on the rise, and organizations are now making an effort to keep them in check. A solution like Maestro can save money while helping organizations manage a growing number of third-party AI agents and making sure they get the most value possible for their spending.

Another important differentiation is that UiPath's Maestro platform is model-agnostic. Just as enterprises don't want to rely too much on a single vendor, they also don't want to be beholden to an AI model from a single company. Relying on OpenAI Presence is a bet on OpenAI's models, but that adds risk. If an AI model gets pulled (as happened recently with Anthropic's Claude Mythos 5) or a better model comes out, it is safer to have software layers that are separate from AI model vendors.

Overall, the pullback in UiPath stock that was triggered by the launch of OpenAI Presence looks overdone. UiPath could play an important role in the future of enterprise AI agent orchestration, and with the stock trading at a forward P/E ratio of about 13.5 and a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of just above 3, it's an AI stock worth betting on.

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Geoffrey Seiler has positions in UiPath. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends UiPath. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.