UiPath Stock Jumps on Collaboration With Nvidia and Others. Is It Time to Buy the Stock?

Key Points UiPath stock rallied after announcing several new partnerships.

The company is looking to reinvent itself as an agentic automation company.

The stock is cheap and could have nice upside if these collaborations can help accelerate growth.

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) finally gave the market something to get excited about. The stock popped after the company laid out a series of new collaborations with Nvidia, Alphabet, Snowflake, and OpenAI. For a business that has been slogging through a multiyear turnaround, this was great news, as it shows a company ready to play a central role in how enterprises actually use artificial intelligence (AI).

Going down a new path

UiPath is no longer trying to be just a robotic process automation (RPA) company that uses software bots to automate rule-based tasks such as data entry. Instead, it is shifting to agentic automation, where its AI agent orchestration platform can coordinate how humans, bots, and different AI agents all work together. These new partnerships are about pushing that vision into the real world.

The deal with Nvidia focuses on industries that have little room for error. UiPath will use Nvidia's Nemotron models and NIM microservices to power agents that can run on-premises in regulated environments like healthcare and fraud detection, where data can't leave secure systems. Meanwhile, it will bring Alphabet's Gemini models into its platform, so people can use automation with voice commands.

In addition, by linking up with Snowflake, it will tie Snowflake's Cortex AI to its orchestration platform to help customers act on data insights in real time. And finally, its OpenAI partnership adds a ChatGPT connector that lets customers weave advanced large language models (LLMs) right into their workflows without rebuilding everything from scratch.

When you look at these moves together, UiPath is trying to position itself as the Switzerland of enterprise AI agents: integrating with everyone and letting customers pick whichever models they want without locking themselves into a single vendor. That pitch resonates because companies are wary of vendor lock-in, and having one orchestration platform that can handle all these AI agents could become a valuable advantage. The collaboration with Snowflake looks particularly compelling because the combination should be able to offer an alternative approach to Palantir that can deliver similar data-driven automation and real-world insights using a customer's data that is already warehoused inside Snowflake servers.

Meanwhile, even before announcing these partnerships, UiPath was already seeing early signs that its turnaround was starting to take hold.

In its most recent quarter, the company's annual recurring revenue (ARR) climbed 11% to $1.72 billion, beating the high end of guidance. Cloud ARR jumped 25% to cross the $1 billion mark, proving that the migration to the cloud is moving along. Net revenue retention stabilized at 108% after several quarters of slippage, which is important because it suggests existing customers are still spending more. Its public sector business, which had been frozen earlier in the year, is starting to come back, and adjusted operating margins jumped to 17% as the company's past cost cuts and restructuring efforts began to show up in its numbers.

Is the stock a buy?

While UiPath still has plenty to prove, there are other encouraging signs. The return of founder Daniel Dines as CEO has given the company a steadier hand and clearer focus on its agentic automation vision. More than 450 customers are already building AI agents on its platform, and 95% of new customers are adopting its core automation products too, suggesting the new AI tools are complementing rather than replacing its traditional offerings.

Trading at a forward price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of roughly 4.1 times expected 2026 revenue, the stock's valuation is inexpensive for a business with improving fundamentals. If these partnerships can further help accelerate growth, UiPath's stock could have plenty of upside ahead.

That said, this is not a low-risk story, and there will likely be bumps along the way. However, for investors willing to bet on a company that looks like it is getting its act together and has some powerful partners lined up, the stock looks like an interesting buy.

Geoffrey Seiler has positions in Alphabet and UiPath. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Nvidia, Palantir Technologies, Snowflake, and UiPath. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

