Is UiPath Stock a Buy or Sell After Its CEO Sells Shares Worth $2 Million?

Daniel Dines sold 135,000 shares over three days for a total value of ~$2,037,226.50 at a weighted average price of around $15.09 per share.

The sale left Dines with 27,893,585 directly held shares and 9,615,297 indirectly held shares.

All shares sold were from direct holdings; no indirect entities or derivative instruments were involved.

The transaction size is in line with Mr. Dines’s historical sell cadence, and the smaller percentage impact reflects lower capacity after a year-long ~33% reduction in direct ownership.

On Jan. 22, Jan. 23, and Jan. 26, 2026, UiPath (NYSE:PATH) CEO and Chairman Daniel Dines executed multiple open-market sales totaling 135,000 shares for a transaction value of approximately ~$2.0 million, as reported in the latest SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 135,000 Transaction value ~$2.0 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 27,893,585 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 9,615,297 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$415.9 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($15.09); post-transaction value based on Jan. 26, 2026 market close.

Key questions

How significant was this sale relative to Daniel Dines’s current ownership?

The transaction affected a minor portion of Daniel Dines’s ownership, with Mr. Dines retaining over 5% of UiPath’s shares post-transaction.

Were the shares sold from direct or indirect holdings?

All 135,000 shares were sold from Mr. Dines's direct holdings; his indirect position, held through Ice Vulcan Holding Limited, was unchanged by this filing.

How does the transaction size compare to Mr. Dines's historical trading pattern?

The 135,000-share block is consistent with his recent sell-only trade median of 45,000 shares per sale, as multiple similar-sized transactions have occurred since May 2025.

What does the sale indicate about Mr. Dines's remaining selling capacity?

After a year in which direct ownership fell by approximately one-third, the percentage of holdings traded per event is now naturally lower, with this sale reflecting reduced available share capacity rather than a voluntary moderation of sale size.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.55 billion Net income (TTM) $229.66 million Employees 3,868 1-year price change -7.99%

* 1-year price change calculated as of Jan. 26, 2026.

Company snapshot

UiPath provides an end-to-end automation platform with robotic process automation (RPA), artificial intelligence-driven process discovery, low-code development tools, and centralized management solutions.

It generates revenue primarily through software licensing, maintenance, support, and professional services, including training and implementation.

The company serves enterprises across banking, healthcare, financial services, and government sectors, with a global presence in the United States, Romania, and Japan.

UiPath is a leading provider of automation software, specializing in RPA and AI-powered process optimization for large enterprises. The company leverages a scalable, low-code platform to enable organizations to automate complex workflows and improve operational efficiency. UiPath's integrated suite and focus on enterprise-grade automation position it as a key player in the digital transformation of business processes.

What this transaction means for investors

The sale of 135,000 shares of UiPath by the company’s co-founder and CEO Daniel Dines is not a red flag. So shareholders don’t need to feel pressured to sell. The transaction was made as part of a prearranged trading plan pursuant to Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In addition, Mr. Dines still holds nearly 28 million directly-held shares and another 9.6 million shares indirectly. This suggests he’s not rushing to dump company stock.

UiPath is doing well. In its fiscal third quarter ended Oct. 31, revenue rose 16% year over year to $411 million as the company added customers.

Its fiscal Q3 gross margin is a robust 83%, helping it achieve operating income of $13.1 million. This is a vast improvement over the prior year’s operating loss of $43.4 million as UiPath did a good job managing costs.

The company’s share price has dropped in 2026 from the 52-week high of $19.84 reached in December, making now a good time to consider buying shares.

Robert Izquierdo has positions in UiPath. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends UiPath. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

