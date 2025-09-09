UiPath Stock Advances 13% in a Month: Buy, Hold, or Sell?

UiPath Inc. PATH shares have gained 13% in a month, outperforming the industry’s below 1% increase. This recent gain is indicative of an upward trend after a sideways movement for about a year.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let’s assess whether the stock presents a buying opportunity in the current market environment.

Automation Boom Drives Growth for PATH

UiPath remains a strong force in the booming Robotic Process Automation (RPA) market, which is poised for substantial expansion over the coming years. Its end-to-end automation platform positions the company to seize opportunities as demand for AI-driven solutions surges.

A critical driver of PATH’s success is its strategic partnerships with leading technology companies. Microsoft MSFT, Amazon AMZN and Salesforce CRM continue to play pivotal roles in expanding UiPath’s reach and capabilities. These partnerships not only bolster PATH’s credibility but also integrate its offerings into broader enterprise ecosystems powered by Microsoft Azure, Amazon’s AWS, and Salesforce Cloud solutions.

The company boasts high customer retention, with net retention rates of 108%, underscoring its ability to expand usage within existing accounts. In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, UiPath reported a 14% year-over-year increase in revenues to $362 million. Additionally, its annual recurring revenues rose 11% to $1.72 billion, reflecting the strength of its subscription-based business model and customer loyalty.

With a strong global presence, a robust partner ecosystem, particularly with Microsoft, Amazon and Salesforce, and a continued focus on intelligent automation, UiPath is well-positioned to maintain its leadership in the evolving RPA and enterprise automation market.

PATH Demonstrates Strong Financial Stability

PATH boasts a robust financial position, highlighted by its strong balance sheet. As of the fiscal second quarter, the company held $628.6 million in cash and equivalents, with no outstanding debt. This debt-free status ensures that its cash reserves are available to fuel growth initiatives and strategic investments. Such financial flexibility increases PATH’s ability to drive innovation and expand its market presence without financial strain.

Additionally, the company’s liquidity is robust. At the end of the fiscal first quarter, PATH reported a current ratio of 2.95, exceeding the industry average of 1.78. A current ratio above 1 indicates that a company has sufficient assets to cover its short-term liabilities. The company’s strong liquidity positions it to navigate economic uncertainties and enhances its capacity to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the competitive RPA market.

Analyst Projections Signal Growth Ahead

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at 13 cents per share, up 18.2% from the year-ago period. Revenues for the quarter are expected to reach $390.4 million, indicating 10% year-over-year growth.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

PATH is a Buy

PATH has gained strong momentum recently, signaling an upward trend after a period of stagnation. As a leader in Robotic Process Automation, PATH is well-positioned to benefit from the rising demand for AI-driven solutions. Its strategic partnerships with Microsoft, Amazon and Salesforce enhance its market reach and credibility. High customer retention and a solid subscription-based model reflect strong business fundamentals. With a debt-free balance sheet and robust liquidity, UiPath is equipped to invest in innovation and expansion. Given its leadership in automation and strong financial stability, PATH stands out as a solid buy.

PATH currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

UiPath, Inc. (PATH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.