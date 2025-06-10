UiPath Shares Rise 12% in Three Months: Should You Accumulate?

UiPath Inc. PATH stock has declined 10% in the past six months while gaining 12% in the past three months, indicating that the tide is turning.

This analysis will dive into the company’s recent performance and explore whether current market conditions and price levels present a compelling buying opportunity.

PATH: Revenue, ARR, and Alliances Grow

UiPath is a dominant force in the rapidly growing Robotic Process Automation (RPA) market. The company’s platform streamlines rule-based, repetitive digital tasks, liberating human talent and driving major cost efficiencies for businesses. PATH focuses on end-to-end automation with strengths in process optimization, task mining, and digital workflow orchestration, earning widespread adoption across industries like banking, insurance, healthcare, and the public sector. Strategic alliances with tech leaders such as Microsoft MSFT, Amazon AMZN and Salesforce CRM further amplify its competitive edge in an increasingly dynamic automation landscape.

Backed by a broad global customer base and strong net retention rates of approximately 110-115%, UiPath benefits from consistent account expansion. According to management, 90% of surveyed enterprises recognize the potential of agentic AI in transforming their workflows, signaling a vast and growing addressable market. Microsoft, Amazon and Salesforce continue to play pivotal roles in expanding UiPath’s reach and capabilities. These partnerships not only bolster PATH’s credibility but also integrate its offerings into broader enterprise ecosystems powered by Microsoft Azure, Amazon’s AWS, and Salesforce Cloud solutions.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, UiPath reported a 6% year-over-year revenue increase to $357 million. Annual recurring revenue climbed to $1.69 billion, up 12% from the prior year, underscoring the effectiveness of its subscription model and strong client loyalty. Through collaboration with innovators like Microsoft, Amazon and Salesforce, PATH is well-positioned to thrive in a competitive and fast-evolving automation landscape.

PATH's Strong Financial Position

PATH boasts a robust financial position, highlighted by its strong balance sheet. As of the fiscal first quarter, the company held $1.6 billion in cash and equivalents, with no outstanding debt. This debt-free status ensures that its cash reserves are available to fuel growth initiatives and strategic investments. Such financial flexibility increases PATH’s ability to drive innovation and expand its market presence without financial strain.

Additionally, the company’s liquidity is robust. At the end of the fiscal first quarter, PATH reported a current ratio of 2.95, exceeding the industry average of 2.38. A current ratio above 1 indicates that a company has sufficient assets to cover its short-term liabilities. The company’s strong liquidity positions it to navigate economic uncertainties and enhances its capacity to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the competitive RPA market.

Positive Analyst Sentiment for PATH

Over the past 30 days, PATH has seen upward revisions in analyst estimates. Six analysts upgraded their projections for fiscal 2026, and six revised fiscal 2027 estimates upward, suggesting positivity about mid-term growth or profitability. Meanwhile, only one analyst downgraded their fiscal 2026 estimate, and one revised their 2027 estimates downward.

The Zacks Consensus estimate for fiscal 2026 earnings increased 6%, and that for fiscal 2027 earnings increased 9% in the past 30 days.

Buy Recommendation for UiPath

PATH shows promising signs for accumulation, rebounding from a recent dip. As a dominant force in the rapidly expanding RPA market, the company continues to gain widespread adoption across diverse industries. Its strategic alliances with major tech are critical, significantly amplifying its competitive edge and integrating its offerings into broader enterprise ecosystems. The company also demonstrates a robust financial position, highlighted by a strong balance sheet with substantial cash reserves and no outstanding debt, providing significant flexibility for growth initiatives. Furthermore, positive sentiment from analysts regarding its future earnings outlook suggests a compelling trajectory.

PATH currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

