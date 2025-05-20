UiPath Shares Down 37% Over a Year: Is a Turnaround in Play?

UiPath Inc. PATH has experienced a challenging year, with its stock sliding 37%, significantly underperforming its industry’s 21% growth. However, the tide may be turning. Over the past month, PATH has rebounded 23%, hinting at a potential recovery.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

This analysis will dive into the company’s recent performance and explore whether current market conditions and price levels present a compelling buying opportunity for investors looking for long-term value.

PATH Thrives in the Automation Market Growth

UiPath remains a strong force in the booming Robotic Process Automation (RPA) market, which is poised for substantial expansion over the coming years. Its end-to-end automation platform positions the company to seize opportunities as demand for AI-driven solutions surges.

A critical driver of PATH’s success is its strategic alliances with top technology giants. Microsoft MSFT, Amazon’s AMZN AWS, and Salesforce CRM continue to play pivotal roles in expanding UiPath’s reach and capabilities. These partnerships not only bolster PATH’s credibility but also integrate its offerings into broader enterprise ecosystems powered by Microsoft Azure, AWS, and Salesforce Cloud solutions.

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, UiPath reported a 5% year-over-year revenue increase to $424 million. Meanwhile, annual recurring revenue climbed to $1.67 billion, up 14% from the prior year, underscoring the effectiveness of its subscription model and strong client loyalty. Through collaboration with innovators like Microsoft, Amazon and Salesforce, PATH is well-positioned to thrive in a competitive and fast-evolving automation landscape.

PATH's Strong Financial Position

PATH boasts a robust financial position, highlighted by its strong balance sheet. As of the fiscal fourth quarter, the company held $1.6 billion in cash and equivalents, with no outstanding debt. This debt-free status ensures that its cash reserves are available to fuel growth initiatives and strategic investments. Such financial flexibility increases PATH’s ability to drive innovation and expand its market presence without financial strain.

Additionally, the company’s liquidity is robust. At the end of the fiscal fourth quarter, PATH reported a current ratio of 2.93, exceeding the industry average of 2.38. A current ratio above 1 indicates that a company has sufficient assets to cover its short-term liabilities. The company’s strong liquidity positions it to navigate economic uncertainties and enhances its capacity to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the competitive RPA market.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Mixed Analyst Sentiment for PATH Indicates Uncertainty

Over the past 60 days, PATH has seen mixed revisions in analyst estimates. Two analysts downgraded their projections for fiscal 2026, and one revised fiscal 2027 estimates downward, suggesting growing concerns about mid-term growth or profitability. Meanwhile, only one analyst upgraded their fiscal 2027 estimate, and none revised 2026 estimates upward. This revision imbalance implies a cautious outlook, with more analysts losing confidence than gaining it.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Hold Recommendation for UiPath

PATH is showing encouraging signs of a rebound after a difficult stretch, benefiting from its position in the expanding automation market. Its strategic alliances with major tech players continue to enhance its platform’s reach and relevance in enterprise ecosystems. Strong client loyalty and a resilient business model highlight its potential to thrive long term. However, recent cautious revisions in analyst estimates point to growth, visibility, and profitability concerns.

While the company's financial position remains solid and supports innovation, the imbalance in sentiment suggests uncertainty about near-term acceleration. Investors may find it wise to hold their positions rather than making new aggressive moves. The stock appears to be in a consolidation phase, and waiting for more clarity on sustained growth and market direction could offer better entry or exit points. PATH remains promising, but a patient, watchful approach is most suitable.

PATH currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

UiPath, Inc. (PATH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.