Markets
PATH

UiPath Q2 Results Beat Street View, But Shares Down 7%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of UiPath Inc. (PATH) slipped over 7% in extended trading session Tuesday despite the robotic process automation solutions provider's second-quarter results beating Wall Street view.

The company reported second-quarter net loss of $100.0 million or $0.19 per share, compared to last year's profit of $5.0 million or break even per share.

On an adjusted basis, UiPath reported earnings of $0.01 per share, down from $0.03 per share last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected a loss of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.

Revenues for the second quarter rose 40% to $195.5 million from $139.4 million last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $184.34 million for the quarter.

"We continued our very strong momentum in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 with ARR growing 60 percent year-over-year to $726.5 million. Our results were driven by both new customer additions, ending the quarter with more than 9,100 customers, as well as robust expansion with existing customers, reflected in our best-in-class dollar-based net retention rate of 144 percent," said CEO Daniel Dines.

Looking forward the third quarter, UiPath expects annualized renewal run rate or ARR of $796 million and $798 million and revenues of $207 million and $209 million. Analysts currently estimate revenues of $206.17 million for the quarter.

For the full year 2022, UiPath expects ARR of $876 million and $881 million.

ARR is a metric used to predict the financial performance of SaaS company over the coming year based on past earnings data.

PATH closed Tuesday's trading at $62.46, down $0.91 or 1.44%, on the Nasdaq. The stock further slipped $4.71 or 7.54% in the after-hours trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PATH

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular