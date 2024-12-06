UiPath price target raised to $16 from $15 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital raised the firm’s price target on UiPath (PATH) to $16 from $15 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares. The company had a reasonable quarter, with modest upside in key metrics such as net new annual recurring revenue and its new agent tools offer incremental opportunities, even though the market will be competitive, the analyst tells investors in a research note. BMO adds however that while the stock’s valuation is compelling, there are too many moving parts in UiPath’s underlying business to move to a more constructive stance.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on PATH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.