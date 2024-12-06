News & Insights

UiPath price target raised to $16 from $15 at Barclays

December 06, 2024 — 06:05 am EST

Barclays analyst Raimo Lenschow raised the firm’s price target on UiPath (PATH) to $16 from $15 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. With software “back in favor again,” valuation levels have now caught up to historical averages, the analyst tells investors in a research note. However, the firm says there could be further upside as estimates have not moved higher yet and as base valuations shift out another year to 2026.

