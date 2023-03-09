UiPath (PATH) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

UiPath, Inc. PATH is scheduled to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Mar 15, after market close.

Let’s check out the expectations in detail.

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $278.14 million, indicating a 4% fall from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure. The expected decrease might have been due to foreign exchange headwind.

Falling expenses are likely to have aided PATH’s bottom line. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at 7 cents per share, suggesting a rise of 40% year over year. Sales and marketing expenses are likely to have been lower in the to-be-reported quarter due to the prevalent economic uncertainties, in turn pulling down overall operating expenses.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for UiPath this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat which is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

UiPath has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Recent Releases

The following stocks from the Business Service sector reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

Gartner, Inc. IT, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted earnings (excluding 49 cents from non-recurring items) per share of $3.70 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 44% and increased 23.8% year over year. IT’s revenues of $1.5 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.6% and improved 15.2% year over year on a reported basis and 20% on a foreign-currency-neutral basis.

Aptiv PLC APTV, currently carrying a Zacks Rank of 3, reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2022 results. Adjusted earnings (excluding 41 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.27 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.7% and increased more than 100% on a year-over-year basis. APTV’s revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6% and increased 12.2% year over year.

