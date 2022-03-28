UiPath (PATH) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

UiPath, Inc. PATH is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Mar 30, after market close.

Let’s check out the expectations in detail.

Q4 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $284.03 million, indicating 28.5% growth sequentially. The top line is likely to have benefited from new customer additions and solid expansion within existing customers, contributions from numerous multi-year deals, strength across subscription business, software robots, and automation cloud.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in the to-be reported quarter is pegged at 3 cents per share.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for UiPath this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

UiPath has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

UiPath, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

UiPath, Inc. price-eps-surprise | UiPath, Inc. Quote

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on their respective earnings this season.

Cross Country Healthcare CCRN has an Earnings ESP of +10.21% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Cross Country Healthcare’s long-term earnings growth rate is projected at 6.6%. The company has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 41.5%, on average.

Cross Country Healthcare’s shares have surged 73.4% in the past year.

Nielsen Holdings NLSN has an Earnings ESP of +0.81% and a Zacks Rank #1.

Nielsen has an expected earnings growth rate of 1.7% for the current year. The company has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.2%, on average.

Robert Half RHI has an Earnings ESP of +3.68% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Robert Half has an expected earnings growth rate of 15.7% for the current year. The company has delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.5%, on average.

Robert Half’s shares have surged 53.2% in the past year. Its long-term earnings growth rate is projected at 6.8%.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.