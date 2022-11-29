UiPath (PATH) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

UiPath, Inc. PATH is scheduled to release third-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Dec 1, after market close.

Let’s check out the expectations in detail.

Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $248.1 million, indicating 12.3% growth from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure. The expected increase might have been driven by segmental strength.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the License segment’s revenues is pegged at $115 million, indicating 2.7% growth from the prior-year fiscal period’s reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Maintenance & Support segment’s revenues is pegged at $125 million, indicating a 28% increase from the prior-year fiscal period’s reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Services & Other segment’s revenues is pegged at $12.6 million, indicating a 12.2% improvement from the prior-year fiscal period’s actuals.

Rising expenses are likely to have weighed on PATH’s bottom line. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at a loss of 4 cents per share.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for UiPath this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is precisely the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

UiPath has an Earnings ESP of +151.85% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Recent Releases

Omnicom Group Inc. OMC reported impressive third-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Earnings of $1.77 per share beat the consensus mark by 7.9% and increased 7.3% year over year, driven by a strong margin performance. Total revenues of $3.4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 3% and increased slightly year over year.

Equifax Inc. EFX reported stellar third-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Adjusted earnings (excluding 39 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.73 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.5% but decreased 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. However, revenues of $1.24 billion beat the consensus estimate by 2.3% and improved 1.8% year over year on a reported basis and 4% on a local-currency basis.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. IPG reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2022 results.

Adjusted earnings (excluding a penny from non-recurring items) of 63 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.8%. The bottom line has been constant over the past year. Net revenues of $2.3 billion beat the consensus estimate by 0.3% but declined 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $2.64 billion increased 3.8% year over year.



