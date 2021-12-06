UiPath (PATH) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

UiPath, Inc. PATH is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Dec 8, after market close.

Let’s check out the expectations in detail.

Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $209.87 million, indicating 7.1% growth, sequentially. The top line is likely to have benefited from new customer additions and solid expansion with existing customers, contributions from numerous multi-year deals, strength across software robots and automation cloud.

Rising expenses are likely to have weighed on the company’ bottom line, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for which is projected at a loss of 4 cents. The company incurred a profit of a penny per share in the year-ago quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for UiPath this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

UiPath has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

UiPath, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

UiPath, Inc. price-eps-surprise | UiPath, Inc. Quote

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on their respective earnings.

Gartner IT has an Earnings ESP of +10.27% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Gartner has an expected earnings growth rate of around 78.3% for the current fiscal year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 59%, on average.

Gartner’s shares have surged 99% so far this year. The company has a long-term earnings growth of 12%.

Automatic Data Processing ADP has an Earnings ESP of +0.75% and a Zacks Rank #2.

ADP has an expected earnings growth rate of around 78.3% for the current fiscal year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.7%, on average.

Automatic Data Processing’s shares have surged 31.6% so far this year. The company has a long-term earnings growth of 12%.

Equifax EFX has an Earnings ESP of +0.48% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Equifax has an expected earnings growth rate of around 78.3% for the current fiscal year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.6%, on average.

Equifax’s shares have surged 65.4% so far this year. The company has a long-term earnings growth of 12%.

