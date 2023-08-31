UiPath (PATH) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

UiPath, Inc. PATH is scheduled to report its second-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Sep 6, after the closing bell. The company has an average earnings surprise of 26.32% in the four trailing quarters, with earnings beating the estimate on three instances and meeting once.

Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Path’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $281.9 million, indicating a 16.4% year-over-year increase. We expect the company’s initiatives to increase the utilization of its comprehensive automation platform, introduce new products, and broaden the available deployment choices for the platform to likely have benefited its top line.

The consensus estimate for the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter stands at 3 cents per share. The increase in revenues and a disciplined cost management technique are likely to be attributed for such a performance.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for PATH this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

PATH has an Earnings ESP of +27.27% and a Zacks Rank of 2.

Earnings Snapshot of Other Players

Gartner IT reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2023 results. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) (excluding 37 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.85 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.9% but matched the year-ago reported figure. Revenues of $1.5 billion beat the consensus estimate by 1% and improved 9.2% year over year on a reported basis and 10% on a foreign-currency-neutral basis. Total contract value was $4.6 billion, up 8.9% year over year on a foreign-currency-neutral basis.

Automatic Data ADP reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results. Adjusted EPS of $1.89 (excluding 1 cent from non-recurring items) beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.3% and grew 26% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s figure. Total revenues of $4.47 billion beat the consensus estimate by 1.8% and improved 8.5% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reading on a reported basis and 9% on an organic constant-currency basis.

TransUnion TRU reported impressive second-quarter 2023 results wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarterly adjusted earnings of 86 cents per share (adjusting 58 cents from non-recurring items) surpassed the consensus mark by 3.6% but decreased 12.2% year over year. Total revenues of $968 million beat the consensus mark by 1% and increased 2.1% year over year on a reported basis. Revenues were up 3% on a constant-currency basis, mainly driven by strength in the international markets.

