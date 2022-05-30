UiPath (PATH) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

UiPath, Inc. PATH is scheduled to release first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Jun 1, after market close.

Let’s check out the expectations in detail.

Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $226.03 million, indicating 21.4% growth from the year-ago reported figure. The top line is likely to have benefited from customer wins and a solid expansion within the existing customer base, contributions from numerous multi-year deals, strength across subscription business, software robots and automation cloud.

Rising expenses are likely to have weighed on PATH’s bottom line, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for which is projected at a loss of 5 cents per share.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for UiPath this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

UiPath has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on their respective earnings this season.

Avis Budget CAR has an Earnings ESP of +9.74% and a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Avis Budget has an expected earnings growth rate of 59.9% for the current year. CAR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 102.1%, on average.

Avis Budget’s shares have surged 128.9% in the past year. Its long-term earnings growth rate is projected at 19.4%.

Automatic Data Processing ADP has an Earnings ESP of +0.12% and a Zacks Rank #2.

ADP has an expected earnings growth rate of 15.8% for the current year. Automatic Data Processingdelivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.2%, on average.

ADP’s shares have surged 14.6% in the past year. Its long-term earnings growth rate is projected at 12%.

Robert Half RHI has an Earnings ESP of +0.19% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Robert Half has an expected earnings growth rate of 19.4% for the current year. RHI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.1%, on average.

Robert Half’s long-term earnings growth rate is projected at 9.5%.

