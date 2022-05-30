UiPath (PATH) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
UiPath, Inc. PATH is scheduled to release first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Jun 1, after market close.
Let’s check out the expectations in detail.
Q1 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $226.03 million, indicating 21.4% growth from the year-ago reported figure. The top line is likely to have benefited from customer wins and a solid expansion within the existing customer base, contributions from numerous multi-year deals, strength across subscription business, software robots and automation cloud.
Rising expenses are likely to have weighed on PATH’s bottom line, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for which is projected at a loss of 5 cents per share.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for UiPath this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
UiPath has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
UiPath, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
UiPath, Inc. price-eps-surprise | UiPath, Inc. Quote
Stocks to Consider
Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on their respective earnings this season.
Avis Budget CAR has an Earnings ESP of +9.74% and a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Avis Budget has an expected earnings growth rate of 59.9% for the current year. CAR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 102.1%, on average.
Avis Budget’s shares have surged 128.9% in the past year. Its long-term earnings growth rate is projected at 19.4%.
Automatic Data Processing ADP has an Earnings ESP of +0.12% and a Zacks Rank #2.
ADP has an expected earnings growth rate of 15.8% for the current year. Automatic Data Processingdelivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.2%, on average.
ADP’s shares have surged 14.6% in the past year. Its long-term earnings growth rate is projected at 12%.
Robert Half RHI has an Earnings ESP of +0.19% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Robert Half has an expected earnings growth rate of 19.4% for the current year. RHI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.1%, on average.
Robert Half’s long-term earnings growth rate is projected at 9.5%.
Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Click to get this free report
Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP): Free Stock Analysis Report
Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR): Free Stock Analysis Report
Robert Half International Inc. (RHI): Free Stock Analysis Report
UiPath, Inc. (PATH): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Stocks Videos
Explore StocksExplore
Most Popular
- Why the S&P Futures Chart Offers Some Hope for Investors
- Clover Health Q1 Results Top Analyst Forecasts; Stock Becomes 12th Most Popular With Retail Investors
- Elrond-Based P2E Game Cantina Royale to be Widely Accessible
- Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Rise, Wendy’s Stock Gains On Potential Deal