UiPath (PATH) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest market close, UiPath (PATH) reached $14.50, with a +1.83% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.99%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.27%.

Shares of the enterprise automation software developer have appreciated by 15.3% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Business Services sector's gain of 5.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.1%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of UiPath in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on December 5, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.07, signifying a 41.67% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $347.65 million, indicating a 6.67% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.41 per share and a revenue of $1.42 billion, indicating changes of -24.07% and +8.74%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for UiPath. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. UiPath currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, UiPath is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 35.02. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.34.

It is also worth noting that PATH currently has a PEG ratio of 1.56. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Technology Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.59.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PATH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

UiPath, Inc. (PATH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.