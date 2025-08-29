UiPath (PATH) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

UiPath (PATH) ended the recent trading session at $11.12, demonstrating a -1.24% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.64%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.2%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.15%.

Shares of the enterprise automation software developer witnessed a loss of 4.17% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 2.91%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.91%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of UiPath in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on September 4, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.08, indicating a 100% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $347.82 million, up 9.98% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.56 per share and a revenue of $1.55 billion, signifying shifts of +5.66% and +8.49%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for UiPath. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. UiPath is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that UiPath has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.24 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 31.29, which means UiPath is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that PATH has a PEG ratio of 1.1. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.37 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 68, this industry ranks in the top 28% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

