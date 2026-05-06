UiPath (PATH) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

UiPath (PATH) closed at $10.51 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.77% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.03%.

Shares of the enterprise automation software developer have depreciated by 2.28% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 19.39%, and the S&P 500's gain of 10.32%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of UiPath in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 28, 2026. On that day, UiPath is projected to report earnings of $0.15 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 36.36%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $397.43 million, indicating a 11.44% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.78 per share and a revenue of $1.76 billion, signifying shifts of +8.33% and +8.98%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for UiPath. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. UiPath is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, UiPath is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.72. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.67.

Also, we should mention that PATH has a PEG ratio of 0.71. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Software industry stood at 1.13 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

UiPath, Inc. (PATH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.