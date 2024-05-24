UiPath (PATH) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

UiPath (PATH) closed the latest trading day at $18.98, indicating a -0.32% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.7%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.01%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the enterprise automation software developer had lost 1.91% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's gain of 1.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.03% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of UiPath will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 29, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.11, reflecting no change from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $332.84 million, indicating a 14.93% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.57 per share and a revenue of $1.56 billion, demonstrating changes of +5.56% and +19.03%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for UiPath should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. UiPath currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, UiPath is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 33.24. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 23.46 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that PATH currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.48. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Technology Services industry stood at 1.6 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 63, this industry ranks in the top 25% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

UiPath, Inc. (PATH)

