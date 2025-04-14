UiPath (PATH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

UiPath (PATH) closed the most recent trading day at $10.71, moving -1.47% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.79%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.78%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.64%.

Shares of the enterprise automation software developer witnessed a loss of 0.09% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Business Services sector with its loss of 2.73% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.56%.

The upcoming earnings release of UiPath will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.10, reflecting a 23.08% decrease from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $332.61 million, indicating a 0.75% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.53 per share and a revenue of $1.53 billion, signifying shifts of 0% and +6.83%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for UiPath. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 54.81% higher. UiPath presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

With respect to valuation, UiPath is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.66. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.51, which means UiPath is trading at a premium to the group.

We can additionally observe that PATH currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.09. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Technology Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.41.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, positioning it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

