UiPath (PATH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

UiPath (PATH) ended the recent trading session at $21.54, demonstrating a -0.14% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.11%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.23%.

The enterprise automation software developer's shares have seen a decrease of 3.79% over the last month, not keeping up with the Business Services sector's loss of 1.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.5%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of UiPath in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.11, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $332.84 million, indicating a 14.93% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.57 per share and a revenue of $1.52 billion, demonstrating changes of +5.56% and +15.86%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for UiPath should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 82.09% higher. As of now, UiPath holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, UiPath is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 37.65. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.75.

It is also worth noting that PATH currently has a PEG ratio of 1.68. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Technology Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.73 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, finds itself in the top 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PATH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

