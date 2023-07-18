UiPath (PATH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, UiPath (PATH) closed at $18.24, marking a -1.14% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 4.62%.

Coming into today, shares of the enterprise automation software developer had gained 1.93% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 2.93%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.65%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from UiPath as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.03, up 250% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $282.13 million, up 16.47% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $1.27 billion, which would represent changes of +135.71% and +19.74%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for UiPath should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 16.53% higher. UiPath is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, UiPath is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 56.19. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.19, so we one might conclude that UiPath is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that PATH has a PEG ratio of 1.29. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Technology Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.72 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 113, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

UiPath, Inc. (PATH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.