UiPath (PATH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

UiPath (PATH) ended the recent trading session at $15.52, demonstrating a -0.06% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.05% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.67%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.64%.

Shares of the enterprise automation software developer have depreciated by 3.06% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Business Services sector's loss of 3.71% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 2.21%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of UiPath in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.04, marking a 20% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $315.54 million, indicating a 20.1% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $1.28 billion. These totals would mark changes of +185.71% and +20.49%, respectively, from last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for UiPath. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, UiPath is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, UiPath is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 38.69. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 21.64.

We can additionally observe that PATH currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.83. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Technology Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.37 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 81, this industry ranks in the top 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

