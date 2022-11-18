UiPath (PATH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

UiPath (PATH) closed the most recent trading day at $12.50, moving -1.26% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.48%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.15%.

Heading into today, shares of the enterprise automation software developer had gained 9.23% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 7.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.49% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from UiPath as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be December 1, 2022. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $245.69 million, up 11.26% from the year-ago period.

PATH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.04 per share and revenue of $1.01 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -150% and +13.18%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for UiPath should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. UiPath is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 131, which puts it in the bottom 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

