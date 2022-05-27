UiPath (PATH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

UiPath (PATH) closed at $17.74 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.33% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.71%.

Coming into today, shares of the enterprise automation software developer had lost 4.82% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 3.09%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.59%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from UiPath as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be June 1, 2022. On that day, UiPath is projected to report earnings of -$0.05 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 350%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $226.03 million, up 21.38% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.02 per share and revenue of $1.08 billion. These totals would mark changes of -125% and +21.51%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for UiPath. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. UiPath is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

