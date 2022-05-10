UiPath (PATH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

UiPath (PATH) closed the most recent trading day at $15.67, moving -1.2% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.54%.

Coming into today, shares of the enterprise automation software developer had lost 21.6% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 14.15%, while the S&P 500 lost 11.03%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from UiPath as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be June 1, 2022. On that day, UiPath is projected to report earnings of -$0.05 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 350%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $226.03 million, up 21.38% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.02 per share and revenue of $1.08 billion. These totals would mark changes of -125% and +21.51%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for UiPath. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. UiPath is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

