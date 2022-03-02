UiPath (PATH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

UiPath (PATH) closed the most recent trading day at $33.93, moving -0.06% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.86%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.79%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.4%.

Coming into today, shares of the enterprise automation software developer had lost 8.59% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 10.02%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.05%.

UiPath will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 30, 2022.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for UiPath. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. UiPath is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note UiPath's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 1455. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.68.

Also, we should mention that PATH has a PEG ratio of 41.57. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. PATH's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.65 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.