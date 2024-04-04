UiPath (PATH) Stock Moves -0.88%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw UiPath (PATH) ending at $21.35, denoting a -0.88% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.4%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the enterprise automation software developer had lost 7.12% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's loss of 1.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.61% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of UiPath in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.11, showcasing no movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $332.84 million, showing a 14.93% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.57 per share and a revenue of $1.52 billion, demonstrating changes of +5.56% and +15.86%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for UiPath. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 82.09% upward. Currently, UiPath is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, UiPath is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 37.6. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 24.09 for its industry.

It's also important to note that PATH currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.67. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Technology Services industry stood at 1.67 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, positioning it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

