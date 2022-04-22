UiPath (PATH) Stock Moves -0.5%: What You Should Know

UiPath (PATH) closed at $17.95 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.5% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.77% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.82%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.83%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the enterprise automation software developer had lost 39.83% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's loss of 2.82% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.35% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from UiPath as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, UiPath is projected to report earnings of -$0.05 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 350%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $226.03 million, up 21.38% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.02 per share and revenue of $1.08 billion, which would represent changes of -125% and +21.51%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for UiPath. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 175.76% lower. UiPath is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

