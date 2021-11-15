UiPath (PATH) Stock Moves -0.3%: What You Should Know

UiPath (PATH) closed the most recent trading day at $53.54, moving -0.3% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily of 0%.

Coming into today, shares of the enterprise automation software developer had gained 7.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 5.05%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.79%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PATH as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be December 8, 2021.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PATH. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. PATH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that PATH has a Forward P/E ratio of 4475 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 31.56.

It is also worth noting that PATH currently has a PEG ratio of 127.86. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Technology Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.69 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PATH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.