UiPath (PATH) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

UiPath (PATH) closed at $19.44 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.21% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.41%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.12%.

The enterprise automation software developer's stock has dropped by 15.53% in the past month, falling short of the Business Services sector's loss of 4.2% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.9%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of UiPath in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, UiPath is projected to report earnings of $0.11 per share, which would represent no growth from the year-ago period. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $332.84 million, indicating a 14.93% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.57 per share and revenue of $1.52 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.56% and +15.86%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for UiPath. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. UiPath is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, UiPath is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 34.01. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 23.1 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that PATH currently has a PEG ratio of 1.51. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Technology Services industry stood at 1.63 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 100, this industry ranks in the top 40% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

UiPath, Inc. (PATH)

