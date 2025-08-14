UiPath (PATH) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, UiPath (PATH) closed at $10.73, marking a -2.37% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.03%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.01%.

Shares of the enterprise automation software developer have depreciated by 11.37% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.37%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.46%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of UiPath in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on September 4, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.08, indicating a 100% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $347.82 million, reflecting a 9.98% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

PATH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.56 per share and revenue of $1.55 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.66% and +8.49%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for UiPath. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. UiPath is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, UiPath is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.76. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 29.24.

We can additionally observe that PATH currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.07. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.18 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 74, this industry ranks in the top 30% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

