UiPath (PATH) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw UiPath (PATH) ending at $17.15, denoting a -0.64% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.08%.

Shares of the enterprise automation software developer witnessed a gain of 0.64% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Business Services sector with its gain of 0.14% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 1.72%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of UiPath in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 30, 2023. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.07, showcasing a 40% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $315.54 million, indicating a 20.1% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

PATH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $1.28 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +185.71% and +20.49%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for UiPath. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. UiPath is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, UiPath is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 43. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.03.

It is also worth noting that PATH currently has a PEG ratio of 0.92. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Technology Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.4.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, positioning it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

