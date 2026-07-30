UiPath (PATH) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, UiPath (PATH) closed at $12.37, marking a -1.75% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.66%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.19%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.78%.

Heading into today, shares of the enterprise automation software developer had gained 9% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 7.65% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.49%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of UiPath in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.15, reflecting no change from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $397.59 million, indicating a 9.91% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.8 per share and a revenue of $1.78 billion, demonstrating changes of +11.11% and +10.4%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for UiPath. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. UiPath presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, UiPath is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.74. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 20.68.

Also, we should mention that PATH has a PEG ratio of 0.75. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. PATH's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.18 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 147, this industry ranks in the bottom 41% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.