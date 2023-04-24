UiPath (PATH) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of UiPath Inc (Symbol: PATH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.04, changing hands as low as $14.87 per share. UiPath Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PATH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PATH's low point in its 52 week range is $10.3961 per share, with $22.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.95.

