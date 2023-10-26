UiPath (PATH) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest market close, UiPath (PATH) reached $15.28, with a +0.92% movement compared to the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.18%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.76%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the enterprise automation software developer had lost 7.06% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's loss of 4.13% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.35% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of UiPath in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.07, up 40% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $315.54 million, indicating a 20.1% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.40 per share and a revenue of $1.28 billion, indicating changes of +185.71% and +20.49%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for UiPath. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. UiPath presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, UiPath is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 37.72. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 22.3 of its industry.

Investors should also note that PATH has a PEG ratio of 0.8 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Technology Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.38 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, positioning it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

UiPath, Inc. (PATH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.