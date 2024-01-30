UiPath (PATH) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

UiPath (PATH) closed the latest trading day at $23.85, indicating a -1.41% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.76%.

Shares of the enterprise automation software developer have depreciated by 2.62% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Business Services sector's gain of 1.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.36%.

The upcoming earnings release of UiPath will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.15, signifying steadiness compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $383.32 million, up 24.23% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.47 per share and a revenue of $1.29 billion, indicating changes of +235.71% and +21.52%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for UiPath. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.96% downward. At present, UiPath boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that UiPath has a Forward P/E ratio of 51.94 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.63, which means UiPath is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that PATH currently has a PEG ratio of 1.48. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Technology Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.5.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, placing it within the top 29% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

